Westbrook joins illustrious company with triple-double as Wizards slump to 0-5

New York, January 1: Russell Westbrook made some history with another triple-double, but the Washington Wizards fell to another loss.
Westbrook, traded by the Houston Rockets to the Wizards in December, posted 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 133-130 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
He joined Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to open a season with four triple-doubles in their first four games.
Despite Westbrook's performances, the Wizards fell to 0-5 to begin the campaign.
RUSS UP TOP FOR TB. pic.twitter.com/exCjEjMCpd— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 1, 2021
The nine-time All-Star is averaging 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists this season.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.