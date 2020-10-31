English
Armour, Clark share lead at Bermuda Championship

By Dejan Kalinic
Ryan Armour
After tough years so far, Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark lead the Bermuda Championship.

Bermuda, October 31: Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark share a one-stroke lead at the Bermuda Championship as the second round was suspended due to darkness.

Armour carded a one-under 70 and Clark fired a 68 in windy conditions as the pair moved into eight under at Port Royal Golf Course on Friday.

The round was suspended with just four players yet to get through 36 holes at the PGA Tour event.

Armour and Clark have struggled in 2020, but are in contention in Bermuda.

World number 217 Armour has missed 13 cuts in 18 events this year, while Clark has nine missed cuts in 20.

The pair hold a one-stroke lead over Kramer Hickok (68), while Ollie Schniederjans (70) and Doc Redman (71) are a stroke further back.

Denny McCarthy (67), Luke Donald (68), Roger Sloan (70), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (66), Scott Piercy (70) and overnight leader Peter Malnati (74) are at five under.

Aphibarnrat's performance was his 11th bogey-free round in 217 rounds on the PGA Tour.

Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 5:50 [IST]
