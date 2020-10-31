Armour, Clark share lead at Bermuda Championship

Armour carded a one-under 70 and Clark fired a 68 in windy conditions as the pair moved into eight under at Port Royal Golf Course on Friday.

The round was suspended with just four players yet to get through 36 holes at the PGA Tour event.

Armour and Clark have struggled in 2020, but are in contention in Bermuda.

World number 217 Armour has missed 13 cuts in 18 events this year, while Clark has nine missed cuts in 20.

The winds @Bermuda_Champ are making for a challenging event. Co-leader Ryan Armour is embracing it. pic.twitter.com/9s2zSB6EpV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 30, 2020

The pair hold a one-stroke lead over Kramer Hickok (68), while Ollie Schniederjans (70) and Doc Redman (71) are a stroke further back.

Denny McCarthy (67), Luke Donald (68), Roger Sloan (70), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (66), Scott Piercy (70) and overnight leader Peter Malnati (74) are at five under.

Aphibarnrat's performance was his 11th bogey-free round in 217 rounds on the PGA Tour.