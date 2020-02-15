English
Garcia destroys Fonseca with first-round KO

By Dejan Kalinic
RyanGarcia - Cropped
Ryan Garcia improved to 20-0 thanks to a first-round knockout of Francisco Fonseca in Anaheim

Anaheim (LA), February 15: Ryan Garcia landed a devastating first-round knockout of Francisco Fonseca to defend his WBC Silver lightweight title on Friday.

Garcia, 21, improved to 20-0 after a huge left hook knocked Fonseca out just 80 seconds into their bout in Anaheim.

The American, who already has 17 knockouts in his career, was thrilled with his victory.

"It was a good performance, it didn't last long," Garcia told DAZN in an in-ring interview.

"I watched a video of Sugar Ray Robinson before coming into this fight, he did a little fake and he caught him with the perfect left hook. When I see Fonseca move that way, I just faked him a little bit and caught him clean with that left hook.

"I was planning for it to go a little longer, I'm not gonna lie, but respect to Fonseca, they're great people."

Jorge Linares and Gervonta Davis have been mentioned as possible next opponents for Garcia.

Linares was also in action on Friday, recording a fourth-round knockout of Carlos Morales to improve to 47-5.

Read more about: review boxing wba wbc los angeles
Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
