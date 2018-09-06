Ryder Cup 2018: Bjorn's European team in profile

I've got goosebumps...I can't wait - Poulter on Ryder Cup

Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson were added to the group, joining the automatic qualifiers ahead of the trip to Paris.

Bjorn's star-studded team already featured the likes of Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, with Stenson suggesting that this is the strongest side Europe have ever had.

And with the line-up complete, we run through the 12 men who will represent their continent later this month.

FRANCESCO MOLINARI

The Italian was a hugely popular winner at The Open earlier this year - his first major triumph - and he topped both qualifying lists to take his place in a third Ryder Cup team.

JUSTIN ROSE

Rose has been involved at the business end of majors once again this year, securing two top-10 finishes and making the cut in all four events. Boasting experience as well as form, the Englishman will make a fourth straight Team Europe appearance - and fifth in total.

TYRRELL HATTON

Hatton failed to make the cut at a single major last year, but he returned to form in 2018 with a pair of top-10 finishes and now, aged 26, will make his Ryder Cup debut in France.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD

Another man in form, Fleetwood has achieved his best finish in all four majors in the last 12 months. He has won three European Tour events since the last Ryder Cup and secured a debut call in fourth spot in the European points list.

JON RAHM

Still just 23, the Spaniard's year has been one of peaks and troughs. He has wins on both the PGA and European Tour, as well as fourth-placed finishes at two majors, yet he missed the cut at the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

RORY MCILROY

As has been the case consistently in recent seasons, McIlroy saved his best form for the Masters and The Open but could not end his drought at the former or add another win at the latter. He did triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a place at another Ryder Cup was never in doubt.

ALEX NOREN

The Swede is still yet to really make his mark at a major tournament and has registered just one win in total this year, but he did enough in the world points list to link up with Team Europe for the first time.

THORBJORN OLESEN

Sneaking into the last automatic qualifying place ahead of Poulter, Olesen is a man in form after a series of top-10 finishes on the European Tour since winning the Italian Open in June. The Dane is another debutant.

PAUL CASEY

After a 10-year absence, Casey has played his way back into the European team - even though he was not on the Tour just a year ago. A win at the Valspar Championship, with Tiger Woods on the prowl, did his chances no harm.

SERGIO GARCIA

The Spaniard appears to have been called up as much for his team room presence and experience as his phenomenal talent. "He is everything the team is all about," said Bjorn. Garcia won the Masters last year, but has enjoyed only one victory since.

IAN POULTER

Edged out by Olesen for an automatic spot, Poulter still made the team as Bjorn's third pick. The Englishman is forever etched into Ryder Cup history for his role in Europe's dramatic victory at Medinah Country Club in 2012.

HENRIK STENSON

Perhaps a controversial pick due to his injury problems, Stenson spent Wednesday dodging questions about his future as a potential captain himself. This will be the Swede's third appearance in a row and fifth in total.