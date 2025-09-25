More sports Ryder Cup: Luke Donald Stresses Importance Of Pride Over Player Payments For Europe Luke Donald, captain of Europe's Ryder Cup team, emphasises that the tournament is about pride rather than financial incentives. He contrasts Europe's ethos with the USA's decision to pay players, reinforcing the significance of representing one's country. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 18:26 [IST]

Luke Donald, captain of Europe's Ryder Cup team, has criticised the United States' decision to compensate players for participating in this year's event. Traditionally, each American player received $200,000 for a charity of their choice. However, for the 2025 edition, players will receive $300,000 for charity and an additional $200,000 personal stipend. This change has sparked controversy among European players.

During the opening ceremony at Bethpage, New York, Donald emphasised the significance of the Ryder Cup for European players. "The Ryder Cup means so much to each and every one of us," he stated. "It is unlike anything else in our sport. It is not about prize money or world ranking points. It's about pride." His words highlighted the emotional and historical importance of the event.

Donald further elaborated on what drives European players in the competition. He mentioned that they play not just for themselves but also for their families, teammates, countries, continent, and past generations who have shaped the event's legacy. This sentiment underscores the deep-rooted pride associated with representing Europe in such a prestigious tournament.

Donald has an impressive record in the Ryder Cup. He has been part of winning teams both as a player and as a captain. As a player from 2004 to 2012, he achieved a remarkable scoring ratio by securing 10.5 points out of 15 possible (70%). His leadership led Europe to victory in Rome two years ago.

Keegan Bradley, Donald's counterpart from the USA team, expressed his focus on reclaiming the Ryder Cup. The last five editions have seen victories by home teams. Bradley addressed fans at Bethpage Black, known as "the People's Country Club," encouraging them to bring energy and passion to make it America's home course during this event.

"We are on a quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup," Bradley told supporters. He acknowledged that facing Europe would be challenging due to their formidable strength and determination. The pressure is expected to be intense as both teams vie for victory.

The Ryder Cup remains one of golf's most prestigious events where national pride takes precedence over monetary rewards. While financial incentives have become part of modern sports culture, Europe's emphasis on tradition and legacy continues to define its approach towards this iconic tournament.