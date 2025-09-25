More sports Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy Seeks Second Away Win To Surpass Individual Achievements Rory McIlroy aims for a second away victory in the Ryder Cup, believing it would top his individual accomplishments. He emphasises team continuity and legacy as key factors. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Rory McIlroy believes that winning the Ryder Cup away from home with Team Europe would surpass many of his personal achievements. He recently completed a career Grand Slam by defeating Justin Rose in a play-off at the Masters in April, becoming the first European to do so. However, McIlroy feels that a victory at this week's 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage, New York, would be among his greatest accomplishments.

McIlroy was part of the team that staged an incredible comeback on the final day to win in Medinah, Illinois, in 2012. This remains the last time either team won away from home. Speaking at Thursday's pre-tournament press conference, McIlroy expressed his desire to perform well individually but acknowledged that his most cherished memories are from the Ryder Cup. "Winning another away Ryder Cup would be one of the biggest achievements of my career," he stated.

Making his eighth consecutive appearance in the Ryder Cup, McIlroy holds the longest active streak among players. Since debuting in 2010, he has participated in every session except for the Saturday foursomes in 2021. In 2023, he was Europe's top scorer at a Ryder Cup for the first time, securing four points from five matches. The team has retained most of its core players from their previous victory.

Europe has kept Luke Donald as captain and retained 11 out of their 12 players from their last win in Rome. This marks the fewest changes between Ryder Cups by any team since 1979. The only change is Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his twin brother Nicolai. McIlroy believes this consistency will benefit them greatly.

"The one thing I've talked about a lot is that I love the continuity of this team," McIlroy said. "We've won before." He emphasized how cohesive they have been over recent years and how everyone understands their roles and expectations. "We can give it a really good go this week," he added.

The Northern Irishman highlighted that they are playing not just for history but also for future generations dreaming of becoming European Ryder Cup players. "We want to try to leave a legacy for them as well," he noted. Despite acknowledging the challenge ahead, McIlroy sees this week as a significant opportunity.

The upcoming competition presents both challenges and opportunities for Team Europe as they aim to secure another historic away win. With continuity and experience on their side, they hope to inspire future generations while honouring those who laid down the foundations before them.