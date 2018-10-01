English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Tired Tiger Woods hurting after latest Ryder Cup failure

By
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Paris, October 1: A tired Tiger Woods was left reeling by his latest Ryder Cup failure after posting a 0-4 record in a losing effort at Le Golf National.

Team USA, lauded beforehand as the strongest outfit to line up at the event, were thrashed 17.5 to 10.5 in France.

Woods' contribution amounted to nothing in terms of points, his misery compounded by a Sunday (September 30) singles loss to rookie Jon Rahm.

Having ended his five-year title drought with victory at the Tour Championship last weekend, Woods failed to maintain his form and has now ended up on the losing side in seven of his eight Ryder Cups.

"We obviously didn't win the cup. We didn't execute like we had planned and wanted to," said a downbeat Woods.

"For me personally, I went 0-4. Obviously very disappointing. Those are four points that aren't going towards our side. It's going towards their side.

"To have a Ryder Cup end that way, for me personally, it doesn't feel very good because I didn't help my team-mates earn any points.

"At the end of the day, we came here as a team and we win or lose, and unfortunately we lost this one."

Woods appeared to be falling asleep towards the end of the media conference and he conceded his schedule in the build-up to the event may have taken its toll.

"I played seven out of nine weeks, because I qualified for Akron and all of those are big events, starting with the Open Championship," said the 14-time major champion.

"You've got a World Golf Championships, you've got another major championship, you've got the Playoffs and then you have the Ryder Cup on the back side.

"So, a lot of big events, and a lot of focus, a lot of energy goes into it. I was fortunate enough to have won one, and we were all coming here on a high and feeling great about our games, about what we were doing, and excited about playing this week.

"For me, it's been a lot of golf for a short period of time. I'll have a better understanding of what my training needs to be for next year so that I certainly can endure the entire season because this year was very much up in the air of how much I would play or if I would play at all."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BET 1 - 0 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 0:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue