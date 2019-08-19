Sakshi Malik gets showcasuse notice from WFI

Out of these 25, three grapplers - Sakshi (62kg), Seema Bisla (50kg) and Kiran (76kg) - had recently qualified for the World Championship. They reported absent without any prior notice or permission. Their deadline to reply is Wednesday (August 20).

All others have been expelled from the national camp till further orders from the WFI and were barred from competing in Monday's World Championship trials in four non-Olympic categories.

According to WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar, once the Indian squads left for Belarus and Estonia for preparatory tournaments, the remaining wrestlers left the camp without seeking permission.

"We have asked Sakshi, Seema and Kiran to reply to the show cause notices. They can reply by Wednesday. Others, we have not even bothered to ask. They have simply been expelled for indiscipline. We will see later if we need to call them back for the camp," he said.

"The camp is still on with remaining wrestlers, including the juniors. Now that they have been expelled, they are coming up with all kinds of excuses. Somebody is saying that my mother was ill and some one is saying that she had informed so and so. This is unacceptable," added Tomar.

Asked if WFI will stop Sakshi, Seema and Kiran from participating in the Worlds, Tomar said,"I can't comment on it as of today. The federation will decide soon."

Sources in the WFI said the three wrestlers will be let off with a warning. WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said they want only serious wrestlers at the camp.

"We have told them that only those who are serious about training will return to the camp. If they have problems at home, they can sit at home. We will replace them. We can't afford the camp to suffer because of a few wrestlers. We can have more juniors," he said.

Asked about allegations that the WFI has tried to manipulate trials by sending entries for the World Championship to United World Wrestling (UWW) without holding trials, Tomar defended the decision.

The last date to send entries was August 15 while WFI conducted trials for women in non-Olympic categories on August 19 in Lucknow and men's trials are scheduled for August 20 in New Delhi.

"We had to send a team to Belarus for the tournament and to Estonia for the World Championships. A few junior wrestlers also wanted to compete in trials, so we delayed the trials so that they can compete when they comeback.

"Viky, who won a bronze in 92kg at the Worlds, he also has to compete. We delayed it so that we could have quality trials. I agree that the women's trials were very weak due to disciplinary action. We can always replace names already sent to UWW. We can give medical certificates for replacements," said Tomar.