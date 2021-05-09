Canelo in heated row with Andrade after stopping Saunders

A brutal uppercut in the eighth round of their unified super-middleweight clash in Texas left Saunders (30-1) with a broken eye socket, and saw the devastating Alvarez add the WBO belt to his WBA and WBC straps.

The dust had barely settled before Andrade sought out Alvarez (56-1-2) at the post-fight news conference, with the American eventually being led out of the room by security.

Andrade initially interrupted the questions being posed to the Mexican, and started clapping before asking: "So when can we get something going on?

"Let's make it happen. What's up Canelo? Congratulations today though, good job baby, good job. I'm a big fan. But what's up though? When can we make it happen? What you think?"

Replying to the WBO middleweight title holder, Canelo retorted: "I know [you're a fan]. Man, you fight with nobody. You are a champion but you fight with nobody. You won the belt with nobody."

Things began to escalate with Andrade yelling: "A lot of people haven't fought nobody. What you mean bro? Rocky Fielding [who Canelo beat in 2018] – who he fight?"

Andrade's father and trainer Paul then got in on the spat, saying: "You avoid him at 154, you avoid him at 160, now you're going to avoid him at 168."

When Canelo shot back to "Get the f*** out of here man, please, get the f*** out of here. It's my night", Andrade's father launched a foul-mouthed tirade.

Andrade himself turned the air blue adding: "Don't swear at me. Don't talk to my dad like that. I'll f*** you up. I just asked you a simple question. What you gonna do? You tough? Watch your mouth bro. I congratulated you bro, watch your mouth."

Not to be outdone, Canelo replied: "Hey, get the f*** out of here because I'm gonna f*** you up right now motherf***er.

"Hey, get the f*** out of here. Hey, you are a horrible fighter man. You never won against a good fighter. You are a horrible fighter. Horrible fighter. Just pay day, pay day, you want pay day, I know that."

Canelo is instead choosing to focus his attention on Caleb Plant, the IBF super-middleweight champion, in a bid to unify the division.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that is the fight he will be trying to make for Canelo when he spoke to DAZN after the bout.

"It's the only fight," he stated.

"Firstly I want to thank everyone here tonight for coming out and breaking the [attendance] record, it's been incredible. Thank you to Jerry Jones and all the team at the AT&T Stadium.

"It's the only fight [to make], Chris. And hopefully Caleb Plant feels the same way.

"I know you saw an interview the other day [and] he didn't mention too much about Canelo. But listen, we want to keep the great times coming in boxing.

"It's the first Mexican undisputed champion at 168 pounds. It's the one to make in September."