Canelo felt he inflicted broken cheek on Saunders in brutal unification triumph

Canelo added the WBO belt to his collection thanks to a brutal eighth-round TKO against the previously undefeated Saunders in Arlington, Texas on Saturday (May 8).

The largest crowd for an indoor boxing event in United States history – 73,216 – gathered at AT&T Stadium for the blockbuster unification showdown and Canelo enhanced his growing legacy.

Canelo unifies titles after Saunders' corner waves off fight in front of record crowd

Canelo landed a savage uppercut to the face of British boxer Saunders during the eighth round and the fight was waved off before the start of the ninth as the Mexican superstar improved to 56-1-2.

🇲🇽 Otro día en la oficina.

🇺🇸 Another day at the office. #CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/AUdlFdEvWC — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) May 9, 2021

Saunders (30-1) was reportedly taken to hospital with a suspected fracture in his right eye socket after his eye was practically swollen shut, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

"I knew this would be final outcome," Canelo told DAZN through a translator during his post-fight interview in the ring.

"I knew it. I think I broke his cheek and knew he wasn't coming out of the corner.

"I told Eddie [Hearn] he wasn't coming out because I broke his cheek. I knew it was it."

Saunders' trainer Mark Tibbs told ESPN: "He's a young man. He's got a family. He's got children. I've known him a very, very long time. He lives to fight another day."

Entering the contest, WBC and WBA champion Canelo had beaten the six previous British boxers he faced – Matthew Hatton, Ryan Rhodes, Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Rocky Fielding and Callum Smith.

But southpaw Saunders had periods of success against Canelo, though the latter denied he had been frustrated.

"No, I was winning round by round," said Canelo. "The truth is as I told you. My fight would develop after six or seven rounds.

"But I started getting adjusted really quick. I knew that this was going to be the final round."

Canelo is now eyeing IBF holder Caleb Plant as he looks to become the undisputed champion.

"That's the plan," he said. "I'm coming my friend. I hope that fight will be made easy."