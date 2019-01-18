English

Canelo and Jacobs agree unification fight

By Opta
Canelo

Las Vegas, January 18: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will face Daniel Jacobs in a world middleweight unification fight on May 4.

Canelo became a three-weight world champion with a third-round stoppage of Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden last month.

The Mexican will drop back down to the 160-pound division to step into the ring with American IBF champion Jacobs after taking Fielding's WBA 'regular' super-middleweight belt off him.

Canelo claimed the WBA and WBC middleweight straps by ending Gennady Golovkin's unbeaten record at the T-Mobile Arena last September.

The 28-year-old is expected to return to the same Las Vegas venue in a bid to move a step closer to a clean sweep of the middleweight titles.

"I'm happy to announce my next fight during the festive weekend of Cinco de Mayo," said Alvarez.

"I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me.

"I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I'll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion."

Jacobs, who has signed a three-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN, said: "This is the opportunity I have been waiting for. The opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring."

New Yorker Jacobs was awarded a split decision in his last bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko last October and suffered only the second defeat of his career against Golovkin in March 2017.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
