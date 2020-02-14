English
Callum Smith turned down Canelo fight, says De La Hoya

By Christopher Devine
Callum Smith

New York, February 14: Oscar De La Hoya has accused Callum Smith of turning down the chance to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at super-middleweight.

Alvarez (53-1-2) stepped up to light-heavyweight to beat Sergey Kovalev last November, but it remains to be seen who the Mexican, widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters around, will face next.

Smith - the WBA's super champion at 168 pounds - has been touted as a potential opponent and the undefeated Englishman (27-0) has previously spoken of his desire to face Alvarez.

However, De La Hoya, the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, says Smith has failed to back up his talk.

"Callum Smith turned down the fight," De La Hoya told ESPN.

"I wish him all the best. He’s bragging how he wants to fight the best and he turns it down.

"What's wrong with these fighters?"

Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
