English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Saurav Ghosal's campaign in the Egyptian Open squash ends

By
Saurav Ghosal
Saurav Ghosal had never defeated Fares Dessouky and the Egyptian maintained the clean slate.

Bengaluru, October 28: Saurav Ghosal's campaign at the CIB Egyptian Squash Open came to an end at the hands of Egypt's World No.14 Fares Dessouky in round three of the PSA World Tour Platinum tournament held in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

The 33-year-old had never beaten Dessouky and the Egyptian ensured that clean streak of form continued as he put the experienced Indian to the sword in straight games with a confident display.

Alexandria-born Dessouky, who defeated Germany's world No.6 Simon Rosner in the last round, played with unrelenting pace to constantly keep Ghosal moving around the court and never allowing the Indian to settle into his game plan to take an 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 victory in 42 minutes.

"I played really well," said 25-year-old Dessouky following his win.

"Saurav is one of the trickiest players on tour, so I had to be focused for the whole match and play very solid and I'm happy to be through."

Result: CIB Egyptian Squash Open - Men's Round Three

Fares Dessouky (EGY) bt Saurav Ghosal (IND) 3-0: 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 (42m)

(With inputs from PSA World Tour)

More SAURAV GHOSAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue