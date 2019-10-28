Saurav Ghosal's campaign in the Egyptian Open squash ends

The 33-year-old had never beaten Dessouky and the Egyptian ensured that clean streak of form continued as he put the experienced Indian to the sword in straight games with a confident display.

Alexandria-born Dessouky, who defeated Germany's world No.6 Simon Rosner in the last round, played with unrelenting pace to constantly keep Ghosal moving around the court and never allowing the Indian to settle into his game plan to take an 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 victory in 42 minutes.

"I played really well," said 25-year-old Dessouky following his win.

"Saurav is one of the trickiest players on tour, so I had to be focused for the whole match and play very solid and I'm happy to be through."

Result: CIB Egyptian Squash Open - Men's Round Three

Fares Dessouky (EGY) bt Saurav Ghosal (IND) 3-0: 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 (42m)

(With inputs from PSA World Tour)