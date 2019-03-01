Saurav Ghosal's campaign in the PSA World Championships ends in quarterfinals

Ghosal was playing in his first PSA World Championships quarterfinals since 2013 at the sport's biggest event, which this year has a $1 million prize purse, but was unable to go any further after coming up against a dominant Rosner.

Germany's Rosner - who was playing in his first quarter-finals at the tournament - showcased his title winning credentials with his best performance of the week so far to put Ghosal to the sword by an 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 scoreline in 50 minutes.

The tall German will now go onto face Egypt's soon-to-be World No.1 Ali Farag for a place in the $1 million event final.

"I've never reached the quarters before and now I've made it to the semis," said the 31-year-old.

"It's very good and very satisfying, especially with the way I played. After my tough match I had two days ago, I felt much better today and played some aggressive and much more controlling squash and that put Saurav under a lot of pressure.

"I knew playing Saurav that I would have to be at a 100%, because he's really playing well these days, so I had to be at my best and I'm happy to be through.

"I think you see the finishing line maybe a bit too early and you're trying to hang in there. The ball was dead in the third game and Saurav can really chop it in, so I was pleased that I could convert my tactics that I had before the match."

Result:

Simon Rösner (GER) bt Saurav Ghosal (IND) 3-0: 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 (50m)

(With PSA inputs)