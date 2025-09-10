More sports Seattle Storm Clinches Final Playoff Spot With Erica Wheeler's Last-Minute Jumper Erica Wheeler's go-ahead jumper in the final seconds led the Seattle Storm to a dramatic 74-73 victory over the Golden State Valkyries, securing their playoff position. Coach Noelle Quinn praised the team's resilience as they prepare for postseason challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

Erica Wheeler's decisive jumper secured the Seattle Storm's place in the WNBA playoffs, marking a thrilling moment for the team. With just 19.2 seconds remaining, Wheeler's shot clinched a 74-73 win over the Golden State Valkyries, ensuring Seattle's spot in the postseason. The victory was crucial as earlier opportunities to secure their playoff position were missed due to home losses.

The Storm had a challenging season at home, winning only one out of eight games at Climate Pledge Arena since August began. Despite these struggles, they managed to break a league record by participating in 29 clutch games out of their 44-game schedule. A clutch situation is defined by the WNBA as having a score within five points during the last five minutes of regulation.

Reflecting on her game-winning shot, Wheeler said, "Think about when you're a kid and you're in the driveway, count down five, four, three and you hit the shot. I just did it live." She expressed her excitement about performing in front of an enthusiastic crowd and shared her joy about making it to the playoffs.

Storm coach Noelle Quinn highlighted the importance of securing their playoff spot independently. "You don't ever want to rely on other people to win or lose," she stated. Quinn praised her team's resilience and ability to handle pressure against a strong opponent on their home court.

Nneka Ogwumike shared similar sentiments about entering the playoffs on their terms. "Quite frankly, that's not how you want to enter playoffs anyway," she remarked. Ogwumike acknowledged that while such situations occur, it's preferable to earn one's place rather than rely on others' results.

Although Seattle has secured their playoff berth, their final seeding remains uncertain. Depending on Golden State's performance against Minnesota in their last game, Seattle could potentially move up to the seventh seed.

The Storm's journey this season has been marked by close games and intense moments. Their ability to perform under pressure will be crucial as they head into the playoffs with hopes of advancing further.