Sensational Inoue hammers Rodriguez to win IBF bantamweight belt

Glasgow, May 19: Naoya Inoue enhanced his reputation as one of the most exciting fighters on the planet with a brutal second-round stoppage of Emmanuel Rodriguez in Glasgow.
The Japanese put on a sensational show in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final to defeat the previously unbeaten Rodriguez and add the IBF world bantamweight title having already held the WBA's regular belt.
Inoue, a three-weight world champion, improves his professional record to 18-0 and advances to the final against WBA Super champion Nonito Donaire later this year.
Rodriguez – who slips to 19-1 after suffering a first professional defeat – was bright enough in the first round, but Inoue stepped up the gears from there.
🇯🇵 Congratulations @naoyainoue_410 on making the #WBSS Bantamweight Final!! 🙌#InoueRodriguez 🏆 #AliTrophy pic.twitter.com/kOp380QCN5— World Boxing Super Series (@WBSuperSeries) May 18, 2019
A fierce left hook sent Rodriguez to the canvas and he was floored again with a vicious body shot and, although he got up again, a flurry of combinations from Inoue ended the fight.
In the main event, Edinburgh-born Josh Taylor outclassed Ivan Baranchyk to win the IBF world super-lightweight title via unanimous decision.
Taylor (15-0) floored Baranchyk (19-1) twice in round six and landed three heavy blows in the 10th that rocked his opponent.
An exciting final round saw Baranchyk stagger Taylor, but the Scot fired back with a brutal left of his own.
Taylor won on all three scorecards (117-109, 115-111, 115-111) to move in to the World Boxing Super Series final against Regis Prograis.