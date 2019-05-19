Sensational Inoue hammers Rodriguez to win IBF bantamweight belt

The Japanese put on a sensational show in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final to defeat the previously unbeaten Rodriguez and add the IBF world bantamweight title having already held the WBA's regular belt.

Inoue, a three-weight world champion, improves his professional record to 18-0 and advances to the final against WBA Super champion Nonito Donaire later this year.

Rodriguez – who slips to 19-1 after suffering a first professional defeat – was bright enough in the first round, but Inoue stepped up the gears from there.

A fierce left hook sent Rodriguez to the canvas and he was floored again with a vicious body shot and, although he got up again, a flurry of combinations from Inoue ended the fight.

In the main event, Edinburgh-born Josh Taylor outclassed Ivan Baranchyk to win the IBF world super-lightweight title via unanimous decision.

Taylor (15-0) floored Baranchyk (19-1) twice in round six and landed three heavy blows in the 10th that rocked his opponent.

An exciting final round saw Baranchyk stagger Taylor, but the Scot fired back with a brutal left of his own.

Taylor won on all three scorecards (117-109, 115-111, 115-111) to move in to the World Boxing Super Series final against Regis Prograis.