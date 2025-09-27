More sports Sheetal Devi wins Historic Gold Medal in World Archery Para Championships By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 15:27 [IST]

India's 18-year-old armless archery prodigy Sheetal Devi has etched her name in history by winning the women's compound individual gold medal at the 2025 Para World Archery Championship in Gwangju, South Korea.

Displaying phenomenal composure and skill, Sheetal defeated Turkey's world number one, Öznur Çüre Girdi, 146-143 in an intense final. This victory marked her third medal at the championship, adding to a mixed team bronze with Toman Kumar, secured against Great Britain, and a silver in the women's open compound team event with Sarita, where they finished as runners-up to Turkey.

Sheetal, who uses her feet and chin to shoot due to being born without arms from a rare condition called phocomelia, overcame a tough challenge in the final. After a first-end tie at 29-29, she fired three perfect 10s in the second end to seize the lead and then held the advantage through to the last round, sealing her triumph with another flawless 30. Prior to this, she had defeated Britain's Jodie Grinham 145-140 in the semifinals. The gold medal win also served as a sweet revenge for Sheetal, who had narrowly lost to Öznur Çüre Girdi in the 2023 World Championship final.

Sheetal's journey to the top is remarkable. Discovered by the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit in 2019 during a youth event in Kishtwar, she began training under coaches Abhilasha Chaudhary and Kuldeep Wadhwan. Despite the unique challenges posed by archery without upper limbs, Sheetal's natural strength and innovative shooting technique with her legs and chin propelled her rapidly to the international stage. Her achievements include two gold medals and one silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games, multiple medals at the World Para Archery Championships, and a bronze in the mixed team compound event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, making her the youngest Indian Paralympic medalist.

Sheetal is widely recognized not only for her extraordinary achievements but also for inspiring millions with her unwavering determination and resilience. She has received India's prestigious Arjuna Award and was named the BBC Emerging Athlete of the Year in 2024.