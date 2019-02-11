Shubhankar Sharma to be the star attraction at PGTI Players Championship

India's premier golfer Shubhankar Sharma will be the star attraction at the tournament. Shubhankar, a two-time winner on the European Tour, the reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion and the highest-ranked Indian in the world at 118, returns to play on the PGTI after over a year. The last tournament he won on the PGTI was the 2017 McLeod Russel Tour Championship, the year-ending event staged at the RCGC in Kolkata.

The other leading Indian names in the field this week are Rashid Khan, Udayan Mane, Honey Baisoya, Mukesh Kumar, Shamim Khan and Karandeep Kochhar, to name a few.

Some awesome news for Indian fans - @shubhankargolf will be playing the @PGTITOUR Players Championship at Classic Golf &CC this week before jetting off to @WGCMexico pic.twitter.com/xlgcogqLFT — Joy Chakravarty (@TheJoyofGolf) February 11, 2019

The foreign challenge will be led by the Sri Lankan trio of Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera as well as Australian Kunal Bhasin and Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed Classic Golf & Country Club comprises of an 18-hole Signature Championship Course and a 9-hole Signature Canyon Course. The hillocks and knolls of the Aravallis lend themselves ideally to create enticing fairways, cunning greens and engaging waterways, which are enough to quicken any serious golfer's heart.

Source: PGTI