Shubhankar Sharma to be the star attraction at PGTI Players Championship

By
shubhankar sharma

Nuh, Haryana, February 11: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will be staging the PGTI Players Championship, its second event of the 2019 season, at the pristine Classic Golf & Country Club, situated in the Nuh District of Haryana, from February 12 - 15. The tournament will carry a prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh.

India's premier golfer Shubhankar Sharma will be the star attraction at the tournament. Shubhankar, a two-time winner on the European Tour, the reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion and the highest-ranked Indian in the world at 118, returns to play on the PGTI after over a year. The last tournament he won on the PGTI was the 2017 McLeod Russel Tour Championship, the year-ending event staged at the RCGC in Kolkata.

The other leading Indian names in the field this week are Rashid Khan, Udayan Mane, Honey Baisoya, Mukesh Kumar, Shamim Khan and Karandeep Kochhar, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by the Sri Lankan trio of Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera as well as Australian Kunal Bhasin and Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed Classic Golf & Country Club comprises of an 18-hole Signature Championship Course and a 9-hole Signature Canyon Course. The hillocks and knolls of the Aravallis lend themselves ideally to create enticing fairways, cunning greens and engaging waterways, which are enough to quicken any serious golfer's heart.

Source: PGTI

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019

