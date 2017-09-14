Shved inspires Russia to Serbia EuroBasket semi

Istanbul, September 14: Aleksei Shved enjoyed an inspired second half as Russia fought back to defeat Greece and book a EuroBasket semi-final with Serbia, who overcame Italy in the last eight.

Russia made a slow start to their showdown with Greece in Istanbul on Wednesday (September 13) and trailed by six points at half-time.

But former Houston Rockets and New York Knicks guard Shved found his range in the final two quarters, scoring 22 of his 26 points in the second half – including seven during an 11-2 run in the third – as Russia clinched a 74-69 victory.

Greece had knocked out Lithuania, losing finalists at the past two EuroBaskets, in the previous round but fell short on this occasion against a Russia side that are now into the last four for the first since 2011.

Serbia, who finished fourth two years ago, await in the semis following a dominant 83-67 win over an out-of-sorts Italy.

Leading by 11 at half-time, Serbia never relinquished their grip on the match as Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic came alive in the fourth with 14 of his 22 points posted in the final quarter.

Marco Belinelli had 18 for Italy, but a return of just two from 11 three-point attempts emphasised their shooting struggles.

