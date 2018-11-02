English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Brilliant Biles claims record 13th gold in Doha

By Opta
Gymnastics: Brilliant Biles claims record 13th gold in Doha

Doha, Nov 2: Simone Biles made history by becoming the first gymnast to win 13 world titles in Doha on Friday (November 2).

The 21-year-old American claimed a record fourth all-round gold medal at the World Championships on Thursday.

Biles took centre stage yet again a day later, winning the vault title in Qatar.

The four-time Olympic champion's triumph moved her past the tally claimed by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus.

Texan sensation Biles went on to add a silver in the uneven bars, ensuring she has claimed a medal in every event she has contested - team, individual all-around and on all four apparatuses - at World Championships.

To make Biles' achievements all the more impressive, she was hospitalised with a kidney stone less than 24 hours before competing in Qatar.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZ 153/7 (20.0 vs PAK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: gymnastics simone biles doha usa
    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 22:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue