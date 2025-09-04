English Edition
Smesko Praises Atlanta Dream's Strong Defence In Victory Over Sparks

Karl Smesko commended the Atlanta Dream for their solid defence during an 86-75 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks, enhancing their playoff position.

By

Atlanta Dream's head coach, Karl Smesko, expressed satisfaction with his team's performance against the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA. The Dream secured an 86-75 victory, moving them to second place in the standings. This win placed them half a game ahead of both the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury, with three games left in the season.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 19 points, while Brionna Jones contributed significantly with 16 points and 13 rebounds, marking her 12th double-double this season. Jordin Canada also achieved her first double-double, recording 10 points and 10 assists. The Dream's strong first half was crucial, as they led 53-41 at halftime.

Dream's Defence Shines in Win Against Sparks

Smesko highlighted the importance of maintaining focus throughout the game. "I thought there were really good moments in the second half and some moments of sloppiness," he noted. He emphasized that against a team like LA, known for their resilience, it's essential to stay vigilant and not become complacent.

The coach pointed out that LA's ability to mount comebacks is well-known. "As soon as you start to relax, they start feeling they're really good," he explained. Smesko stressed that every possession counts when facing such a determined opponent.

This victory marked Atlanta's fifth win in six games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles finds themselves trailing Indiana Fever by one and a half games for the final playoff spot. The teams are set to face each other again on Friday.

Smesko expressed relief at securing Wednesday's win as it boosts their confidence ahead of future matches. "[It was a] good win for us," he stated. Despite a challenging start, he praised his team's composure and defensive improvements during the second quarter.

With Los Angeles fiercely competing for the last playoff position, Smesko acknowledged their determination: "LA is competing really hard right now; they want that last playoff spot." He appreciated his team's ability to secure this crucial victory under pressure.

Story first published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 17:26 [IST]
