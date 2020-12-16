Smiling Assassins win Malathy Sastry tournament hosted by Karnataka State Bridge Association

The flagship event, sponsored by veteran bridge player Sri SRS Sastry was held over two and a half days and brought together 42 teams comprising of nearly 300 players from South India.

The prized trophy was won by one of the home teams aptly named 'Smiling Assassins’. In a thrilling final round they edged out 'Nest Inn’ from Chennai.

Over the years (KSBA was founded in 1962) bridge enthusiasts of varying ages, the youngest member being only 12years old, have joined the association for its vibrant atmosphere and mentoring role. It holds regular weekly tournaments and at least 3-4 sponsored 2-day events every month.

Corona times have seen a surge in interest in the game thanks to online platforms. Among its many initiatives, KSBA has brought schools both private and state into its fold by visiting teachers and volunteers who teach it as part of extracurricular activity. Our Juniors have represented the state at a national level and some have played for India in global competitions as well.

In 2018, Bridge made it to the Asian games and two Indian players, P Bardhan and S. Sarkar brought home the gold. Meanwhile, plans are on to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.