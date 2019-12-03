South Asian Games: Indian men, women's TT teams win gold medals

India beat hosts Nepal 3-0 in the men's final, while their women's counterparts defeated Sri Lanka by an identical 3-0 margin to win a gold each. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were awarded a bronze medal each in the men's event.

Among women, Nepal and Maldives got a bronze medal each. Santoo Shrestha gave some torrid moments to Anthony Amalraj before the Indian rallied to win 12-10, 14-16, 11-5, 11-8 to put his team in the lead.

🥇 for 1?

No, we like 2 please!#TeamIndia Men's and Women's Teams add 🥇🥇 more to India's medal count at the 13th #SouthAsianGames in Nepal, winning their respective #TableTennis Team competitions.#Kudos @ttfitweet 👏🏓 pic.twitter.com/D3edaAmsiH — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) December 3, 2019

Soumyajit Ghosh then accounted for Shiva Sunder Gothe 11-3, 11-2, 12-10 and Harmeet Desai finished it off in style with a 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 win over Purushottam Borjacahrya.

In the women's final, Sutirtha Mukherjee beat Sri Lanka's Ishara Madhurangi 11-9, 11-7, 11-3 which Krittiwika Sinha Roy consolidated with a 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 win over Erandi Waruswithana before Sreeja Akuka accounted for Hansini Piumila 11-5, 11-5, 11-3.