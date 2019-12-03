South Asian Games: Indian men, women's TT teams win gold medals

Kathmandu, Dec. 3: Indian men's and women's table tennis teams claimed gold medals after defeating Nepal and Sri Lanka in its respective finals at the 13th South Asian Games here on Tuesday.
India beat hosts Nepal 3-0 in the men's final, while their women's counterparts defeated Sri Lanka by an identical 3-0 margin to win a gold each. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were awarded a bronze medal each in the men's event.
Among women, Nepal and Maldives got a bronze medal each. Santoo Shrestha gave some torrid moments to Anthony Amalraj before the Indian rallied to win 12-10, 14-16, 11-5, 11-8 to put his team in the lead.
🥇 for 1?— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) December 3, 2019
No, we like 2 please!#TeamIndia Men's and Women's Teams add 🥇🥇 more to India's medal count at the 13th #SouthAsianGames in Nepal, winning their respective #TableTennis Team competitions.#Kudos @ttfitweet 👏🏓 pic.twitter.com/D3edaAmsiH
Soumyajit Ghosh then accounted for Shiva Sunder Gothe 11-3, 11-2, 12-10 and Harmeet Desai finished it off in style with a 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 win over Purushottam Borjacahrya.
In the women's final, Sutirtha Mukherjee beat Sri Lanka's Ishara Madhurangi 11-9, 11-7, 11-3 which Krittiwika Sinha Roy consolidated with a 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 win over Erandi Waruswithana before Sreeja Akuka accounted for Hansini Piumila 11-5, 11-5, 11-3.