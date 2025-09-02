Rohit Sharma Diet Chart: What food did India stalwart avoid and what did he eat to shed 20 Kgs?

Los Angeles Sparks Rally Late To Stun Seattle Storm And Keep Playoff Hopes Alive In a thrilling finish, the Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Seattle Storm 91-85, closing with an impressive 11-0 run. Dearica Hamby led with 27 points as the Sparks aim for a playoff spot. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 11:11 [IST]

Dearica Hamby delivered an impressive performance with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Rickea Jackson contributed 23 points, leading the Los Angeles Sparks to a crucial 91-85 win over the Seattle Storm. The Sparks finished strong with an 11-0 run. Skyler Diggins had put Seattle ahead 85-80 with less than three minutes left, but the Sparks' rally turned the game around.

Hamby and Jackson were instrumental in the final moments, scoring nine of the Sparks' last 11 points. Hamby shot an efficient 13 of 18 from the field and added three steals, helping Los Angeles dominate inside with a 60-30 advantage in points in the paint. Kelsey Plum also made significant contributions with 14 points and seven assists.

The victory brought the Sparks (19-20) within one game of the Storm (22-20) for the final playoff spot. Seattle's remaining games are at home against tough opponents, New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries. Meanwhile, Los Angeles faces two road games against Atlanta Dream before hosting Dallas Wings in their season finale.

Seattle had built a lead of up to 17 points during the game. Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike each scored 21 points for Seattle, while Ezi Magbegor added 11 points, five rebounds, and six assists despite their loss.

The Atlanta Dream pulled away late to defeat Connecticut Sun 93-76. Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, and Naz Hillmon led a decisive run when Atlanta was clinging to a narrow lead midway through the fourth quarter. They scored 17 consecutive points to seal the win.

Howard ended with 23 points, while Hillmon and Allisha Gray each scored 17. Canada added another 15 points as Atlanta improved to a record of 26-14, tying for second place with Las Vegas Aces. However, Las Vegas holds an advantage due to winning all head-to-head meetings this season.

Lynx Dominate Against Wings

Napheesa Collier showcased her scoring prowess by netting 25 points efficiently in just 23 minutes as Minnesota Lynx cruised past Dallas Wings with a score of 96-71. Collier went seven for ten from the field and perfect from beyond the arc.

Minnesota shot an impressive percentage from three-point range overall. Natisha Hiedeman contributed significantly with her double-double performance of twenty points along with ten assists; Bridget Carleton also hit four threes during this dominant display by Minnesota.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas with seventeen points on seven-of-fourteen shooting efforts; Amy Okonkwo alongside Maddy Siegrist plus Diamond Miller chipped twelve each for Dallas who struggled throughout this matchup.