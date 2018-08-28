English

Squash: Men, women maintain keep winning in prelim rounds at Asian Games 2018

Posted By: PTI
Joshna Chinappa starred in the Indian womens squash teams win over Thailand at the Asian Games 2018
Jakarta, August 28: India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable day in the squash team event of the Asian Games here on Tuesday (August 28). Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage.

Harinder's loss meant both Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar had to be extra cautious but both were up to the task as India eked out a 2-1 win. All other matches ended in India's favour with an identical 3-0 margins.

Asian Games special page | Medals tally | Manjit gold

The results:

Men: India bt Qatar 2-1 (Harinder Pal Sandhu lost to Al Tamini Abdulla 8-11, 9-11, 8-11; Ramit Tandon bt Amjad Syed 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Al Malki Abdulrahman 11-9, 11-6, 11-2)

Women: India bt Thailand 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Prasertratanakul Anantana 11-9, 12-10, 11-6; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Thamronglarp Tuddaw 11-2, 11-6, 11-2; Tanvi Khanna bt Phongrattana Pranghatai 11-3, 11-4, 11-2); India bt Indonesia 3-0 (Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Rohmah Yeni Siti 11-5, 11-5,11-7; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Maryani Irma 11-3, 11-9, 11-1; Tanvi Khanna bt Nadiya Maudy Wafa 11-1, 11-3, 11-7).

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 20:04 [IST]
