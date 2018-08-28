Squash: Men, women maintain keep winning in prelim rounds at Asian Games 2018

oi-MyKhel Team

Jakarta, August 28: India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable day in the squash team event of the Asian Games here on Tuesday (August 28). Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage.