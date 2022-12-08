Squash Nationals: Tanishka Jain upsets Urwashi Joshi; Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinappa advance

Meanwhile, the top seeds in the men's and women's sections respectively - Abhay Singh and Joshna Chinappa - advanced to the last four with facile wins.

Also reaching the semis were the experienced Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Velavan Senthilkumar.

Results: Quarterfinals

Men's singles:

Abhay Singh (TN-X1) beat Suraj Chand 11-3,11-4. 11-6, Sandeep Jangra (5/8) beat Vijay Kumar 11-9,8-11, 11-9,11-9, Velavan Senthilkumar beat Veer Chotrani 11-2,11-1, 11-9, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu beat Navaneeth Prabhu S 11-7, 11-6.11-1.

Women's singles:

Joshna Chinappa (1) beat Anjali Semwal 11-6,11-6, 11-5.Akanksha Salunkhe (5/8) beat Janet Vidhi 11-8, 11-1, 11-3,Tanishka Jain beat Urwashi Joshi (3/4), 11-9,5-11, 12-10,5-11, 11-4, Anahat Singh beat Tanvi Khanna 9-11, 6-11,11-5, 11-3,11-8.