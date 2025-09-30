'I feel at Home': William Saliba ecstatic after penning new deal at Arsenal till 2030

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Finds Suspension Mind-Boggling After Fifth Yellow Card In Premier League

Pakistan vs South Africa; PCB announce Test Squad as Babar Azam returns; Full List of Players, Schedule

Mohun Bagan Kicked Out of AFC Champions League 2 after No Show in Sepahan Encounter

More sports Stars Golf League 2026: AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, Ryan Giggs & Alan Shearer Among Global Icons To Tee Off With Golfing Legends in Dubai By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 17:21 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Dubai, Sep 30: The desert city of Dubai is set to host one of the most star-studded sporting spectacles in history as the inaugural Stars Golf League (SGL) tees off at The Els Club from March 25 to 28, 2026.

With a $1 million prize pool, six elite franchises, and a mix of professional golfers, women champions, cricketing greats, and football icons, the event promises to redefine golf entertainment.

Cricketers Turned Golfers: Bringing Star Power from the Pitch to the Greens

The SGL will witness some of cricket's most iconic names swap bats for golf clubs:

Kapil Dev (India): The 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning captain and current PGTI Chairman has long been known for his passion for golf. His competitive fire and leadership skills make him a marquee attraction at the SGL.

Yuvraj Singh (India): The 2011 World Cup hero, celebrated for his six sixes in an over, is taking his fearless approach into golf. Yuvraj's presence bridges cricketing glory with his newfound love for the sport.

AB de Villiers (South Africa): "Mr. 360°" of cricket brings his flair and versatility to the greens. Widely admired across India and globally, de Villiers adds international star power and is expected to draw fans beyond the golfing world.

Adding to the commentary box-style appeal, former cricketers will not only compete but also provide insights into how golf has become their post-retirement passion.

Football Legends with a Swing

The league also features football royalty who have traded football boots for golf spikes:

Ryan Giggs (Wales): Manchester United's most decorated player and legendary winger is known for his disciplined sporting lifestyle. His entry into the SGL adds a European football connection.

Alan Shearer (England): The Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer brings his competitive spirit to golf. His participation ensures strong interest from UK fans.

Ruud Gullit (Netherlands): The 1987 Ballon d'Or winner and Dutch football icon is no stranger to crossover sports. His charisma and presence will elevate the glamour quotient of the SGL.

Golfing Greats to Watch

While celebrities bring the glamour, the backbone of the SGL remains its elite golfers. Fans will see Ryder Cup heroes and Major winners including:

Paul Lawrie (1999 Open Champion)

Michael Campbell (2005 U.S. Open Champion)

Ian Woosnam (1991 Masters Champion & former World No.1)

Colin Montgomerie (Eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner)

Thomas Bjørn (Ryder Cup-winning captain)

Scott Hend (Legends Tour World No.1)

Jeev Milkha Singh (India's most successful golfer, with 20 international titles)

These names guarantee that the golf will remain top-quality despite the celebrity presence.

Women Professionals Lighting Up the Fairways

The Stars Golf League will also spotlight women professionals, ensuring inclusivity and balance:

Diksha Dagar (India): A Ladies European Tour winner who overcame hearing loss to become one of India's leading women golfers.

Tvesa Malik (India): One of the country's rising stars on the LET.

Florentyna Parker (Germany/England): Three-time LET winner with proven credentials.

Alexandra Swayne (USA): A young, exciting prospect with global experience.

Their presence ensures the SGL is not just a showpiece but a competition showcasing women's golf on equal footing.

Format and Schedule: Four Days of Action & Glamour

The six-team franchise format will feature 24 legendary golfers, six women professionals, and six celebrities.

March 25, 2026: Red-carpet gala and trophy unveiling.

March 26, 2026: Pro-Am contests with corporate leaders and amateurs.

March 27, 2026: Lifestyle events, golf clinics, and social experiences.

March 28, 2026: League action with $1M prize money at stake.

Who are the Organisers?

The league is being spearheaded by Mahesh Bhupathi, 12-time Grand Slam champion, alongside Hemali Sharma and Abbas Muni, who are also behind the successful World Tennis League and World Padel League.

Bhupathi said: "The Stars Golf League unites legends, champions, and icons in a way golf has never seen before. Fans will experience the thrill and passion we as athletes live for."

A Fusion of Sport and Star Power

With its mix of cricket, football, and golf legends alongside women professionals, the SGL has the ingredients of a global sporting blockbuster. Dubai, known for redefining how sport is experienced, will once again become the stage where rivalries, friendships, and unforgettable sporting moments unfold.