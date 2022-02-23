Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament 2022: Nandini enters semifinals, assures India its first medal

As per a Boxing Federation of India media release received here, the 21-year-old pugilist started off brilliantly and dominated Kazakhstan's Valeriya Axenova from the word go in the women's +81kg quarterfinals bout on Day 3 of the Championships in Sofia.

The Mohali resident's relentless powerful punches unsettled her opponent in the third round before the Indian was declared as the winner by Referee Stopping Contest verdict.

Nandini has now won at least a bronze medal with a place into the last-4 stage where she will take on another Kazakh boxer -- former world champion and 2021 Asian Championships gold medallist Lazzat Kungeibayeva.

The current youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary and Parveen also marched into quarterfinals after registering commanding victories by an identical 5-0 margin in their respective opening round matches, played late on Tuesday (February 22).

While Arundhati outclassed Italy's Melissa Gemini in the 70kg match, Parveen (63kg) blanked Kazakhstan's Aida Abikeyeva.

Meanwhile, Sachin Kumar (80kg), Rohit Mor (57kg) alongside country's three women boxers, Meena Rani (60kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg) and Saweety (75kg), made exits after conceding defeats in their respective matches.

On the fourth day of Europe's oldest international boxing tournament, Anamika (50kg) will look to secure a medal as she will fight in the quarterfinals while Sumit (75kg) will compete in his second-round bout.

A 17-member Indian contingent, including seven men and 10 women, is participating at the on-gong tournament which has been witnessing thrilling action in presence of over 450 boxers from 36 countries around the world, including strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, Italy, Russia and France.

The prestigious tournament will go on till Sunday (February 27).

India had won two medals in the last edition, with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively.