Strawweight standouts headline UFC Vegas 52 on April 23

As announced, No. 10 ranked women's strawweight contender Amanda Lemos attempts to spoil the return of former champion Jessica Andrade in the headliner.

Lemos (11-1-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) looks to extend her five-fight win streak in her first UFC main event. During her climb up the rankings, Lemos proved she is among the best in the division with wins over Angela Hill, Montserrat Conejo, and Livinha Souza.

She now targets to secure the biggest victory of her career by defeating former strawweight champion Andrade and breaking into the Top 5.

No. 1 ranked women's flyweight Andrade (22-9, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) steps back into the strawweight division for the first time since 2020.

The Muay Thai specialist, who has nine knockouts and seven submissions to her name, plans to recapture the momentum at 115 pounds that saw her secure memorable victories.

Andrade has wins over Rose Namajunas, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Tecia Torres, as well as a world title. She now aims to finish Lemos and begin her rise back to the top of the division.

In the heavyweight co-main event, Tanner Boser plots to stop the undefeated up and comer Alexandr Romanov.

Boser (20-8-1, fighting out of Bonnyville, Alberta) seeks to continue his ascent after an impressive knockout over veteran Ovince St. Preux in his last bout.

The Karate expert, who has 10 wins by knockout and two by submission, now has his sights set on sending a message to the rest of the heavyweights and erasing Romanov's undefeated record.

Romanov (15-0, fighting out of Comrat, Gagauzia, Moldova) intends to make the most of his first UFC co-main event opportunity after finishing Jared Vanderaa in spectacular fashion.

The wrestler, who has a remarkable 10 first-round finishes and a 93 percent finishing rate, now strives to keep his perfect record in an exciting matchup that will almost certainly end in a finish.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Veteran Clay Guida (37-21, fighting out of Johnsburg, Ill.) hopes to end Claudio Puelles' (11-2, fighting out Lima, Peru) four-fight win streak in a lightweight matchup.

• Featherweights Lando Vannata (12-5-2, fighting out Albuquerque, N.M.) and Charles Jourdain (12-4-1, fighting out of Beloeil, Quebec, Canada) face off in an all-action bout.

• No. 14 ranked women's flyweight Maycee Barber (9-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wis.) meets submission technician Montana De La Rosa (12-6-1, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas).

• No. 12 ranked flyweight contender Sumudaerji (15-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China) looks to continue his winning streak against No. 14 ranked Manel Kape (17-6, fighting out Phuket, Thailand by way of Porto, Portugal).

• Welterweight action sees Louis Cosce (7-1, fighting out of Arcata, Calif.) face off with submission ace Preston Parsons (9-3, fighting out of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.).

• Jordan Wright (12-2, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) battles Marc-Andre Barriualt (13-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada) in a 190-pound catchweight bout.

• Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Dwight Grant (11-4, fighting out of Brooklyn, N.Y.) takes on Karate specialist Sergey Khandozhko (27-6-1, fighting out of Krasnodar, Krasnodar Krai, Russia) at welterweight.

• Light heavyweights Tyson Pedro (7-3, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) and Ike Villanueva (18-13, fighting out of Lansing, Mich.) lock horns.

• Flyweights Aoriqileng (20-11, fighting out of Inner Mongolia, China) and Cameron Else (10-5, fighting out of England, United Kingdom) face off as they both look to capture their first UFC win.

• Marcin Prachnio (15-5, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) and Philipe Lins (14-5, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil) battle at light heavyweight.

• Dean Barry (4-1, fighting out of Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland.) and Michael Jackson (0-1, 1 NC fighting out of Houston, Texas) square off as they look to make a name for themselves at welterweight.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade will take place Saturday, April 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.

