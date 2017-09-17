Super Sindhu crowned champion in Korea

Bengaluru, September 17: India's P V Sindhu beat Japan's world champion Nozomo Okuhara 22-12, 11-21, 21-18 to clinch the Korea Open Super Series women's badminton title in Seoul on Sunday (September 17).

The 22-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Korea Open.

Okuhara had beaten Sindhu in the World Championship final at Glasgow last month.

So it was indeed a sweet revenge for Sindhu, the Rio Games silver medallist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were the earliest to wish Sindhu on her accomplishment.

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2017

You tried, you failed, you believed & in the end you are an inspiration for the nation! A victory like none other. Congrats, @Pvsindhu1! 🏸 pic.twitter.com/OA2j0FnDwa — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2017

The two 22-year-olds, who were involved in the second longest match of women's singles at the Worlds final, entertained the crowd once again at another major final.

Earlier, fifth-seeded Sindhu had defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 in the semifinal.

The ace Indian shuttler was in her elements in the 82-minutes final against eighth-seeded Okuhara at S K Handball Indoor Arena as she won her third superseries title of her career and the second of the year, having earlier won the Indian Open where she beat Rio Olympics gold-medal winner Carolina Marin in the final.

World no. 4 Sindhu, who had clinched the 2016 China Super Series Premier and India Open Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season, also dashed world No.9 Okuhara's bid to win her third straight title after the Australian Open and the recent World Championships.

The head-to-head record after the final between the duo now stays 4-4 as the battle for supremacy between the two Asian shuttlers promises to be an exciting one.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate Sindhu.

@Pvsindhu1 Congratulation For Winning the Korea Open Badminton Final G Making India Proud, Best of Luck for Your Future,👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/VufVkKzthm — Sahil Arora (@SahilAr86437237) September 17, 2017

@Pvsindhu1 congratulations beat Japanese OHUKARA in KOREA OPEN BADMINTON SUPER SERIES !! Feel us proud !! — NARESH PATEL (@diayash) September 17, 2017

Earlier, Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting claimed his first international title beating compatriot Jonathan Christie 21-13, 19-21, 22-20 in a neck-and-neck men's singles final.