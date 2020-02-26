English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Table tennis player Naina Jaiswal complains to police

By Pti
Table tennis player Naina Jaiswal complains to police

Hyderabad, Feb 26: Top table tennis player Naina Jaiswal has lodged a complaint stating that her Facebook account has been hacked, police said on Wednesday (February 26).

In the complaint, Jaiswal stated that somebody hacked her account and she was unable to access it since Tuesday, a police official attached to Cyber Crimes Wing said.

She said the password was changed and somebody was posting videos and other content, though they were not objectionable, the official said. A case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered and notices sent to Facebook to stop the "user" from further using her FB account, he added.

More TABLE TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 161 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 22:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue