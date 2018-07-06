Take Solutions Masters returns to KGA for the 2nd edition

TAKE’s ambassadors SSP Chawrasia, the six-time Asian Tour and four-time European Tour winner will be returning along with Khalin Joshi, whose second-place result made him India’s top finisher in last year’s event at his home course and the 2015 winner of the Panasonic Open India, Chiragh Kumar. They will also be joined by Bangalore boy, Chikkarangappa S.

India’s formidable line-up, along with the region’s talented Asian Tour stars, will complete the elite field at the TAKE Solutions Masters.

The tournament is also an opportunity for the top players on the PGTI to test themselves against a world-class field. Co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and PGTI, the money earned in the tournament will be counted on the Asian Tour’s Habitat for Humanity Standings and the PGTI Order of Merit. The tournament will also carry Official World Golf Ranking points.

We're glad to announce that the 2018 TAKE Solutions Masters will return to Karnataka Golf Association, Bengaluru from 9-12 August, with an increased prize fund of US$ 350,000! #TSMastersgolf #TakeGolfing@asiantourgolf @TAKEgolfing pic.twitter.com/Y1NhpolYe3 — TAKE Solutions Masters (@TSMastersgolf) July 6, 2018

Thai rising star Poom Saksansin won the TAKE Solutions Masters last year and broke four years of Indian dominance at international tournaments played in the country. Whatever the nationality of this year’s winner, a strong international field will be sure to provide four days of high quality, exciting golf.

Srinivasan H R, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TAKE Solutions said, “We are committed to seeking every opportunity to expose Indian golfing talent to international opportunities and TAKE Solutions Masters is a fantastic way to achieve this. After the success of last year’s tournament, it’s great to be coming back to Bengaluru with an increased prize fund”.

Asian Tour Chief Operating Officer Cho Minn Thant said, “We would like to thank TAKE Solutions for their vision to grow the game in India and across the region. It is fantastic news that this year’s tournament will see an increased prize purse of US$350,000 from last year’s US$300,000.

“We truly appreciate Srinivasan H R’s effort and continuous support of the Asian Tour and the development of golf in Asia. It is great to see more and more Indian players doing well on the Asian Tour, especially with the likes of Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Ajeetesh Sandhu, SSP Chawrasia and Shiv Kapur all winning on the Tour last year. This is truly a testament to TAKE’s commitment to golf,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the PGTI, CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, said, “The TAKE Solutions Masters is a great opportunity for our Indian players to test themselves alongside the best in Asia and experience a truly world-class event, on one of our country’s finest golf courses.”

