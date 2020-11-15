Crawford eyes Pacquiao fight after Brook knockout

In action for the first time in almost a year, Crawford improved to 37-0 and retained his WBO crown with a fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook at the MGM Grand.

The American said he was eyeing a bout with WBA holder Pacquiao, 41, next.

"I'm looking to secure a Pacquiao fight," Crawford told ESPN.

"We were close to securing a Pacquiao fight prior to this fight, but being that COVID was getting out of hand, the fans couldn't attend the fight so we had to put a halt to it.

"That's when we decided to go with Kell Brook, he was the next known welterweight that was available to fight so now we're going to go back to the drawing board and try to revisit that fight with Manny Pacquiao."

Unbeaten and holding the WBC and IBF welterweight titles, Errol Spence Jr. was touted as Crawford's potential next opponent.

Spence will defend his titles against Danny Garcia in Texas on December 5.

Crawford's promoter Bob Arum believes Spence (26-0) is trying to avoid Crawford.

"Errol Spence will try to avoid Terence Crawford as long as he can because he knows he can't beat Terence Crawford," he said.

"You saw the performance tonight. He'll take out Errol Spence in about the same number of rounds like he took out Kell Brook."