Crawford remains undefeated with Porter stoppage in successful title defence

Crawford made it 38 wins from 38 fights thanks to Saturday's TKO as the American star successfully defended his crown in Las Vegas.

In his fifth consecutive title defence, Crawford was pushed by Porter (31-4-1), who applied relentless pressure at Michelob Ultra Arena.

But Porter eventually came unstuck in the 10th round, going down twice after being caught with a left uppercut and a right hook to the temple.

It led to Porter's father and trainer Kenny throwing in the towel in bizarre fashion.

"He's been in there with everybody," Crawford said. "He did what he could. I was just the better man tonight."

On his father's decision to stop the fight, Porter added: "He's doing what he knows he needs to do.

"I didn't expect that. We never had a conversation like that. We just have an unspoken understanding that if he sees what he needs to see, he's going to do what he did. I didn't expect that.

"Yes [I could have gone on]. The punches he was catching me [were] too clean. I think that's what my dad saw. I saw and felt it.

"I just think my timing was a little off, great fighter over there wouldn't allow me to catch my rhythm. He's a dynamite dude in and out of the ring."

Kenny Porter said: "Honestly, his preparation [on why he threw in the towel]. He didn't prepare like I wanted him to prepare. That just makes me say I don't want him in that situation.

"Shawn was hurt and moving forward, this guy is a sharp fighter and my kid is at a deficit and couldn't defend himself. I had to protect him."