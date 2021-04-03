Texas Open: Lahiri tied eighth as Tringale leads

After turning in 35 with a birdie on two, the former Asian No. 1 endured a rollercoaster back nine with three birdies, three bogeys and one eagle at TPC San Antonio in Texas for a two-day total of 4-under 140.

Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama came home in 74 to slip to T14 while Korea's Sung Kang will enter the weekend on 142 after returning a 76, some 10 shots worse than his opening round's effort.

Tringale backed up his strong opening day with a three-under 69 to take a two-shot lead into the weekend.

Tringale, 33, has never claimed a PGA Tour victory but has set himself up perfectly, two shots ahead of three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and Matt Wallace.

First day leader Camilo Villegas slipped five shots back after shooting a 76, while Texas native Spieth looms after putting together two good days as he chases his first title since 2017.

Tringale made five consecutive birdies from hole numbers 13-17, tying the longest birdie streak of his PGA Tour career as he chases a career first victory in his 297th start.

Lahiri holed a 20-foot eagle on 14 on his back nine but left the course with a bitter taste in his mouth following a closing birdie on the par-5, 18th hole when his second shot ended in a watery creek. Still, his rise up the leaderboard will inject the confidence needed in his game following a lean spell where he has missed five cuts in seven starts in 2021.

"I've been working on my ball striking and it was nice to see it come together. I was happy that I made a lot of birdies, dropped a few but trying to keep a clean card over the weekend," said Lahiri.

The Indian audience can catch all the live action of Texas Open on EUROSPORT/EUROSPORT HD channels from 1.15am IST on Sunday (April 4).

(With Eurosport/Omnisport inputs)