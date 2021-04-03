Texas Open: Lahiri tied eighth as Tringale leads

Bengaluru, April 3: India's Anirban Lahiri battled to a 3-under 69 to move up into a share of eighth place after the second round of the Texas Open, five shots behind leader Cameron Tringale.
After turning in 35 with a birdie on two, the former Asian No. 1 endured a rollercoaster back nine with three birdies, three bogeys and one eagle at TPC San Antonio in Texas for a two-day total of 4-under 140.
Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama came home in 74 to slip to T14 while Korea's Sung Kang will enter the weekend on 142 after returning a 76, some 10 shots worse than his opening round's effort.
Tringale backed up his strong opening day with a three-under 69 to take a two-shot lead into the weekend.
Friday Goes to @CamTringale!— Valero Texas Open (@valerotxopen) April 3, 2021
#PGATOUR #golf #golffans #Texas #SanAntonio #ValeroTexasOpen pic.twitter.com/KVGxyIeGTu
Tringale, 33, has never claimed a PGA Tour victory but has set himself up perfectly, two shots ahead of three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and Matt Wallace.
First day leader Camilo Villegas slipped five shots back after shooting a 76, while Texas native Spieth looms after putting together two good days as he chases his first title since 2017.
Villegas takes two-shot lead on Texas Open opening day
Tringale made five consecutive birdies from hole numbers 13-17, tying the longest birdie streak of his PGA Tour career as he chases a career first victory in his 297th start.
Lahiri holed a 20-foot eagle on 14 on his back nine but left the course with a bitter taste in his mouth following a closing birdie on the par-5, 18th hole when his second shot ended in a watery creek. Still, his rise up the leaderboard will inject the confidence needed in his game following a lean spell where he has missed five cuts in seven starts in 2021.
"I've been working on my ball striking and it was nice to see it come together. I was happy that I made a lot of birdies, dropped a few but trying to keep a clean card over the weekend," said Lahiri.
The Indian audience can catch all the live action of Texas Open on EUROSPORT/EUROSPORT HD channels from 1.15am IST on Sunday (April 4).
(With Eurosport/Omnisport inputs)
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.