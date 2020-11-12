The Masters: Schauffele off to a flyer, steady start for Dechambeau after weather delay

There was another frustrating wait at the start of a major that was put back seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic, as inclement weather brought the players off the course just after the first round had got under way.

When play resumed at 10.20am local time in Georgia following heavy downpours, it was Canadian Corey Conners who came up with the first birdie.

Tournament favourite Dechambeau, starting his quest for a second major title on the back nine, had a putt for a birdie on the 10th but saw his putt jump from left to right.

The U.S. Open champion had to scramble to avoid a bogey at the par-four 11th after his tee shot went into the woods, sinking a seven-foot putt and the American remained level par through three holes.

Jon Rahm, playing in the same group as Dechambeau, was two over after back-to-back bogeys.

Schauffele could not have wished for a better start on the front nine, reeling off birdies at each of the opening three holes to lead the way.

The 62-year-old Larry Mize, Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Scottie Scheffler were two under early on.