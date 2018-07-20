English

Golf: Steady start for Kisner as Woods endures mixed day at Carnoustie

Posted By: OPTA
London, July 20: Kevin Kisner was back in a share of the lead through 10 holes of his second round at The Open as Tiger Woods missed the chance to move into red numbers at Carnoustie.

American Kisner shot a sublime five-under-par 66 on Thursday but had seen Zach Johnson take the clubhouse lead following his second round.

The 34-year-old Kisner twice went into the outright lead at seven under, only to give the stroke back on each occasion and he was level with Johnson on six under with eight to play on Friday.

Woods endured another mixed outing in round two and eventually signed for a level-par 70 with four birdies and as many bogeys, the 14-time major champion missing a great chance to move to one under at the last.

It is not good news for Dustin Johnson, who is heading for an early exit after finishing six over par following his two rounds, while world number two Justin Thomas ended his round four over for the tournament, two shots outside the projected cut line.

The likes of Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth were just starting their rounds.

    Friday, July 20, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
