More sports George Russell Prioritises Right Conditions In Delaying Mercedes Contract Extension Talks George Russell has chosen to delay his contract extension discussions with Mercedes to ensure the right conditions are met. He emphasises the importance of aligning goals and taking time for thoughtful negotiations. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

George Russell has shared that he postponed contract discussions with Mercedes to ensure everything is handled correctly. His current agreement with the team ends after the 2025 season, and his teammate Kimi Antonelli is in a similar position. Russell had earlier thought that Mercedes and Toto Wolff were delaying talks in June and July to pursue Max Verstappen, but Verstappen has since committed to Red Bull for 2026.

Russell, who secured a victory at the Canadian Grand Prix this year, feels there is no urgency to finalise the deal as negotiations are progressing well. "I definitely wanted to take the summer to really think about my future, because it's obviously important for everybody when you're discussing the coming years," Russell mentioned to Sky Sports before the Dutch Grand Prix.

The British driver emphasised that both he and Mercedes are not under any significant time pressure. He stated, "It's positively moving in the right direction but there's no time pressure from my side, there's no major time pressure from the team's side, so I just want to ensure it's done right, and not done quickly."

Russell expressed his desire to continue winning with Mercedes if possible. He said, "The truth is, I just want to win, and I want to win with Mercedes. If I could choose, that is what I would choose to do." However, he acknowledged that many factors need alignment beyond just racing on Sundays.

He also noted that while he still feels young at 28 next year, it is crucial for him to ensure everything aligns correctly for his career's future path. "I hope that can be with Mercedes," he added.

Current Championship Standings

In the current Drivers' Championship standings, Russell holds fourth place. He trails Max Verstappen by 15 points but is 112 points behind leader Oscar Piastri. Despite these standings, Russell remains focused on ensuring his future decisions align well with his career goals.