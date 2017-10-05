Thomas is named as PGA Tour Player of the Year

Bengaluru, October 5: American Justin Thomas was named named PGA Tour Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old beat the likes of Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama in the award, which was decided by his fellow players on the PGA Tour.

His compatriot Xander Schauffele was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Thomas had a fabulous season in which he won won five titles, including a maiden major at the PGA Championship in August.

That put him in an elite group featuring the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth who all have posted five wins in a season before the age of 25.

"It's a tremendous honor,''said an elated Thomas.

"It really sunk in when I got the call from the commissioner. It was something I felt I may win because of Atlanta and how the year played out but I knew how tight of a race it was up until then. With one week to go a lot of things can happen.

"Any time you can win an award with someone like Jack Nicklaus' name on the award, it definitely means a lot.''

He also won the season-long points race, the FedExCup, and set an all-time tour record low score of 253 strokes at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

Add "Player of the Year" honors to this impressive 2016-17 campaign. pic.twitter.com/XpfVVNckqD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2017

Thomas nominated his tee shot at the par-three 17th at Quail Hollow in the final round of the PGA Championship as the most special in a remarkable season.

"That shot was probably the best shot I've ever hit in my life under those circumstances," he said of the seven-iron from 200 yards that cleared the water hazard, found the heart of the green, and set up a 15-foot birdie that all but clinched the championship.