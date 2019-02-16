English

Thomas, Scott lead Genesis Open

By Opta
thomas-justin-02152019-getty-ftr.jpg

California, February 16: Justin Thomas and Adam Scott edged into the lead at the Genesis Open before the second round was suspended due to darkness at the rain-hit tournament.

Inclement weather led to a seven-hour delay on Thursday, leaving the field playing catch up at the Riviera Country Club.

More than half the field still had to complete their first rounds when the day began in Pacific Palisades, California.

Thomas and Scott moved into 10 under on Friday, having played 12 and 11 holes respectively in their second rounds.

The first round finished late in the afternoon with J.B. Holmes in first place at eight under and Jordan Spieth one stroke behind in second. But, the leaderboard continued to change as golfers went back onto the course to start round two.

Holmes, who was able to start his second round, fell into third place at nine under while Spieth – who has yet to tee off – is tied with Luke List, who had a round of seven under going through 15 holes.

Fan favourite Tiger Woods got the crowd excited as he worked his way up, and down, the leaderboard.

Woods finished at the projected cut (one under) when the round was suspended. He was through 12.

While the delay will continue to affect the tournament throughout the weekend, Rory McIlroy made the most of his round. He moved 77 places up the leaderboard into a tie for 23rd at three under.

No player was able to finish their second round.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
