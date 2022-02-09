Thrilling World Championship bouts headline UFC 273 in April

The main event will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend against No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung, while UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling runs it back with interim titleholder Petr Yan in the co-main event.

The Mayor of the City of Jacksonville was thrilled with the return of the Octagon to the city after a year since breaking the record for most indoor audience at UFC 261 in 2021.

"It's an honor to welcome back the UFC and its President, Dana White, to the City of Jacksonville" Mayor Lenny Curry said.

"I reached out to Dana in December to let him know we were ready to host another match-up as soon as possible, and as he always does, Dana delivered! Our City has consistently demonstrated that we are poised to host world-class sporting events of this caliber and we can't wait to see the UFC, and its thousands of fans, in early April."

No. 2 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter Volkanovski (23-1, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) is coming off a thrilling title defense against Brian Ortega in a Fight of the Year contender.

Unbeaten in almost nine years, he also holds notable victories over Max Holloway (twice), Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. Volkanovski intends to once again steal the show by netting his third successful title defense against one of the division's most talented finishers.

Perennial fan favorite Jung (17-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) is gunning to make the most of his second UFC featherweight title opportunity.

A creative grappler with heavy hands, "The Korean Zombie" has thrilled fans with exciting finishes against Frankie Edgar, Dennis Bermudez and Dustin Poirier. Jung now has his sights set on handing Volkanovski his first loss in the UFC and achieving his dream of becoming UFC champion.

Sterling (20-3, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y.) looks to cement his status as UFC bantamweight champion following a disqualification victory over Yan to capture the belt last March.

A talented wrestler and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he holds impressive submission wins over Cory Sandhagen, Cody Stamann and Takeya Mizugaki. Sterling now aims to get the last word by finishing Yan to secure his first successful title defense.

No. 11 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter Yan (16-2, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia) is determined to stop Sterling and recapture the UFC bantamweight championship.

A dangerous striker and grappler, Yan has delivered memorable knockouts against Urijah Faber, Jose Aldo and Douglas Silva de Andrade. Yan now hopes to earn a measure of revenge by dethroning Sterling in emphatic fashion.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 5 ranked strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern (11-2, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif.) squares off with No. 7 Tecia Torres (13.5, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.).

• No. 10 ranked Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 1NC, fighting out of Yuma, Ariz. by way of Huntington Beach, Calif.) faces No. 12 Nassourdine Imavov (11-3, fighting out of Paris, France) in an intriguing middleweight contenders' matchup.

• In a pivotal women's bantamweight contenders' bout, No. 3 ranked Irene Aldana (13-6, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) takes on No. 4 Aspen Ladd (9-2, fighting out of El Dorado Hills, Calif.).

• Ian Garry (8-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) looks to continue his momentum when he locks horns with Darian Weeks (5-1, fighting out of Sedalia, Mo.) at welterweight.

• Dricus du Plessis (16-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) faces Chris Curtis (28-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Cincinnati, Ohio) in clash of middleweight strikers.

• Top 10 heavyweights collide when No. 6 ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname) meets No. 9 Marcin Tybura (22-7, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland).

• Albert Duraev (15-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Grozny, Russia) faces Anthony Hernandez (8-2 1NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.).

• Mickey Gall (7-4, fighting out of Green Brook, N.J.) takes on Dana White's Contender Series signee Mike Malott (7-1-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif. by way of Waterdown, Ontario, Canada) in a welterweight bout.

• Gavin Tucker (13-2, fighting out of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada) faces Pat Sabatini (16-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) in an exciting featherweight bout.

• Julio Arce (17-5, fighting out of Bayside, N.Y.) squares off with UFC newcomer Daniel Santos (10-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) at bantamweight.

• Vinc Pichel (14-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colo. by way of Simi Valley, Calif.) battles undefeated Mark O. Madsen (11-0, fighting out of Maribo, Denmark by way of Nykøbing Falster, Denmark) at lightweight.

• Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Piera Rodriguez (7-0, fighting out of Maracaibo, Venezuela) debuts against Kay Hansen (7-5, fighting out of Fullerton, Calif.) at strawweight.

UFC 273 Timings, Telecast and Ticket Information

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie will take place Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 PM ET/3:15 PM PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.

The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie tickets will go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 AM ET and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, February 9 at 10 AM ET via the website www.ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, February 10 starting at 10 AM ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Source: Press Release