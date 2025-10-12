India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs AUS Women Match 13 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Why is Virat Kohli rumoured for IPL retirement? What are the Main Reasons behind the decision?

More sports Tiger Woods Undergoes Seventh Back Surgery To Replace Damaged Disc For Long-Term Health Tiger Woods has undergone his seventh back surgery to replace a damaged disc in his lower back. This procedure aims to improve his long-term health as he continues to face injury challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Tiger Woods has recently undergone his seventh back surgery, addressing a damaged disc in his lower back that was causing pain and limiting his movement. In a social media statement on Saturday, Woods confirmed the procedure occurred in New York, describing it as essential for his long-term health and persistent back issues. The 49-year-old did not disclose when he intends to return to competitive play.

Woods' participation in December's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas or the PNC Championship with his son Charlie remains uncertain. He has not competed since finishing second in last year's PNC Championship. This recent surgery is his second of 2025, following an Achilles tendon repair in March, and marks his second back operation within just over a year.

Woods' struggles with injuries began with his initial back surgery in 2014, eventually leading to a spinal fusion in 2017. Despite these challenges, he achieved victory at the 2018 Tour Championship and secured his 15th major title at the 2019 Masters. His career faced another setback due to a car accident in 2021 that severely injured his right leg and ankle.

The accident nearly resulted in amputation, significantly impacting Woods' ability to compete. Since then, he has participated in only 15 events over four years. These include multiple appearances at the PNC Championship, where players are permitted to use golf carts.

In his statement, Woods explained: "The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back." His decision reflects ongoing efforts to manage his health challenges effectively.

This latest surgery highlights Woods' ongoing battle with injuries throughout his career. His resilience is evident as he continues to make decisions prioritising long-term health over immediate competition returns. Fans remain hopeful for Woods' eventual comeback on the golf course.