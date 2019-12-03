Tiger Woods knows he must 'do everything right' to catch Jack Nicklaus

Masters champion Woods, who turns 44 this month, moved his career tally to 15 this year with a stunning success at Augusta.

The American believes Nicklaus' tally remains a realistic target but acknowledges he cannot afford to let any opportunities slip by as he reaches the latter stages of his career.

Asked if Nicklaus' mark was still attainable, Woods told reporters: "I think it is.

"I have to do everything right. I have to have all the pieces come together. It has taken Jack a lifetime to get there, until he was 46.

"I'm just proud of what I've done, to come back from where I came back from to win another major championship but also to do it in a different way.

"I've finally come from behind to win a major championship. I finally know that I can do that now. I had never done it; 14-1 is not a bad record but I had never done it this way."

Woods will make his first appearance since winning the Zozo Championship in October at the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas this week.

14 years after his last Masters victory, Tiger's roar returns to Augusta. pic.twitter.com/AwFWljGPDL — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 15, 2019

He revealed he finally sat down to watch his memorable Masters success with caddie Joe LaCava once his season ended in the aftermath of his success in Japan.

Woods believes he will be more contemplative when he defends his title once the first major of 2020 comes around in April.

"I think we all get a bit more reflective as we age," Woods said.

"My window is a lot smaller than it used to be so understanding that and recognising it is not a bad thing.

"I sat down and watched it with Joe. He came down to do a TV spot then he and I just sat there, had a few beers and watched it.

"We spoke about the conversations we had over each shot. Some of our friends and family who were there were like, 'Oh, my God, you guys really talked about that?'

"But that's what we were talking about, that's what was going on. We were running through all the scenarios, Joe looking at the boards, I am looking at the boards.

"We were trying to figure out what was going on; who birdied what, who was making a move. We were having those discussions in the fairway about what we needed to do while still staying focussed about executing.

"It was a lot of fun seeing it back and sharing it with Joe because he has been through all the tough times with me as well as the good times."