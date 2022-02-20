English
Tiger Woods declines to commit to 2022 PGA Tour return date

By Ben Somerford

New York, February 20: Former world number one Tiger Woods admits he is not sure if he will return to the PGA Tour this year.

The 15-time major champion said earlier this week that he did not know when he will be able to competitively play golf again following his car accident in February 2021.

Woods said he was a "long way off" and added on Saturday (February 19) that he could not commit to returning to the PGA Tour this calendar year.

"You'll see me [again] on the PGA Tour, I just don’t know when," Woods said on CBS during coverage of the Genesis International.

"Trust me, I'd love to tell you I'll be playing next week but I don’t know when, which is frustrating in that sense because I've been down this road too before with my back when I didn't know when I'd come back.

"It's hard. It's hard not to have goals out there. OK I want to play this event so I can set myself up for that mentally, physically and emotionally, I don’t have any of those dates in my head. I don’t know yet."

Woods had said during the week that he was still having trouble walking, having suffered significant leg injuries in the car crash.

Sunday, February 20, 2022, 8:20 [IST]
