Tiger Woods in hospital: American great in 'good spirits' after follow-up procedures

The 15-time major champion was involved in a single-vehicle incident that saw his car roll "several hundred feet".

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said Woods was "very fortunate" to survive, although a long surgical procedure was required on his lower right leg and ankle.

In a statement released on Friday, Woods' team said the American great underwent further procedures after being moved to a different hospital.

"Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits," the statement said.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time.

"Thank you for your continued privacy."