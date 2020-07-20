Tiger Woods takes positives from Memorial return, short on details over next event

Woods carded a four-over 76 as he stumbled to a share of 40th position at Muirfield Village, where he finished 15 strokes adrift of champion Jon Rahm on Sunday (July 19).

Former world number one Woods was in action on Tour for the first time since February, barely making it to the weekend in Dublin, Ohio after struggling with a stiff back on Friday.

Woods – a five-time Memorial winner – closed his first tournament back with a double bogey, five bogeys and three birdies to be six over after 72 holes.

"I competed and played again," the 44-year-old American superstar said afterwards. "It's been a while. It was nice to get my feet wet and compete and play again.

"Tough, tough conditions to start out my first week back. But it was good to get the feel and the flow of competing again."

"As far as my swing, it felt good," he said. "I was able to hit good shots. Friday was a bit off physically, but overall for my first week back, it was a lot, a lot of positives."

Woods added: "I didn't feel comfortable playing break. I've been in Florida playing Bermuda [grass greens] and seeing minimal break, come out here and playing 10, 12 feet of break was a bit different and something I'm going to have to get used to."

The US PGA Championship will take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, starting August 6, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the major to be moved from May.

Asked whether he needed "more reps" before heading to San Francisco, four-time PGA Championship winner Woods replied: "Competitive reps or more reps? More reps, yes. I definitely need more reps."