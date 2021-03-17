Tiger Woods returns home to continue recovery from injuries

The 45-year-old former world number one went on social media to provide an update on his health following the single-car rollover in California on February 23.

Woods suffered a comminuted open fracture in his right leg, requiring emergency surgery, while he also had additional injuries to his foot and ankle.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods tweeted. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."