English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tiger Woods returns home to continue recovery from injuries

By Ben Somerford
Tiger Woods has revealed he has left hospital and returned home
Tiger Woods has revealed he has left hospital and returned home

New York, March 17: Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods has revealed he has left hospital and returned home as he recovers from last month's car crash which left him with multiple leg injuries.

The 45-year-old former world number one went on social media to provide an update on his health following the single-car rollover in California on February 23.

Woods suffered a comminuted open fracture in his right leg, requiring emergency surgery, while he also had additional injuries to his foot and ankle.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods tweeted. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 3 - 1 ATA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: pga tour golf tiger woods
Story first published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 17, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More