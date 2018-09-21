Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler share Tour Championship lead

English

Atlanta, September 21: Tiger Woods shot an opening-round 65 at the Tour Championship to claim a share of the first-round lead with Ryder Cup team-mate Rickie Fowler.

The 14-time major winner has stated his belief that a drought-ending tournament triumph is close and his last-hole eagle at East Lake sounded an ominous warning to his rivals on Thursday (September 20).

Opening with a bogey was hardly the start Woods would have had in mind, but gains at the fifth and sixth saw him make the turn in profit.

Further birdies followed at 12 and 14, before a nerveless 27-foot putt on the final hole moved the 42-year-old onto five under alongside Fowler.

Gary Woodland and world number one Justin Rose sit just one shot back, with Rory McIlroy, reigning FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas and Tony Finau a further stroke behind.

FedEx Cup standings leader Bryson DeChambeau's 71 has left him vulnerable to being usurped by Rose.

But all eyes will be on Woods for Friday's second round as one of the sport's most decorated players seeks a first title since 2013.

He was a runner-up at the US PGA Championship and led halfway through his final round at the Open Championship, but converting promising positions into victories – a feat Woods used to achieve so regularly – has eluded him.

