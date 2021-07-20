Tokyo 2020: Assam Assembly unanimously wish pugilist Lovlina luck for Olympics

Moving the resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said Lovlina made the state proud by qualifying for the Olympics.

"We now wish her the best of luck and hope that she brings glory for our state and country by shining through her performance there," Hazarika said.

Hazarika also mentioned that both of her elder twin sisters are national-level boxers. The minister said that a bicycle rally will be held in Guwahati on Wednesday (July 21) to cheer for Lovlina and it will be flagged off by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The bicycle rally was being organised by BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan, who is the legislator of Lovlina's home constituency Sarupathar.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, supporting the resolution, said Lovlina is an idol for the youth of the state and her success is a booster for sportspersons from rural areas. He also proposed that if Lovlina could be made the sports ambassador of the state.

Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Durga Das Boro emphasised on proper "control" and guidance for Lovlina when she returns as many sportspersons, who attain glory at a young age, fail to keep up the momentum.

Phukan, speaking on the hurdles Lovlina had to cross, said she has refrained from accepting commercial endorsements so far even though the money from such deals would have helped her family's economic condition.

The UPPL, AGP and CPI(M) also supported the resolution and conveyed their best wishes to her. Lovlina, 23, who had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March last year, will be competing in the welterweight category (69 kg).

The state government had in June extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the Arjuna awardee to help her prepare for the mega sporting event.

The much-delayed Tokyo Olympics are scheduled from July 23 to August 8 with the boxing events starting from July 24. Lovlina has already reached Tokyo.