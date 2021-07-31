Tokyo 2020: BMX crash rider Fields suffered brain haemorrhage, moved out of intensive care

The 28-year-old, who won gold at the Rio Olympics, came off his bike in Friday's semi-finals, taking a heavy fall as two other riders hit the deck with him – Twan van Gendt of the Netherlands and Sylvain Andre of France.

Fields was carried off the course on a stretcher and taken to hospital by ambulance, with mother Lisa Fields stating he had sustained a "head injury with brain bleed possibly needing surgery to relieve".

That was confirmed by USA Cycling, who said doctors advised that Fields had suffered a brain haemorrhage.

We are pleased to report that @connorfields11has been moved out of the critical care unit here in Tokyo after his crash in the Olympic BMX Racing semifinals. More on Connor's condition: https://t.co/ndCGOkRUnn pic.twitter.com/UGBsLZQfN8 — USA Cycling (@usacycling) July 31, 2021

The news appeared more positive on Saturday as his mother waited to learn more about the USA star, saying she had been told he did not currently need to undergo surgery.

She wrote on Facebook: "Connor still constantly sleeping but is cogent and communicative when awakened.

"Latest CT scan shows no additional brain injury and no additional bleeding so he has been transferred from ICU critical care to high level care and does not require surgery at this time.

"Brain function evaluation is ongoing and I will continue to update as I know more and after I get to speak with him."

USA Cycling stated: "The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain haemorrhage at the venue. After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found. Fields has been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared."

In the absence of Fields for the final, Netherlands rider Niek Kimmann won the gold medal.